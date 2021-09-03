Special education teacher in NEISD dies after battle with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime special education teacher at Legacy of Educational Excellence High School in the Northeast Independent School District died after a battle with COVID-19.

A district spokesperson confirmed the death of Laurie Marrero, 71.

The school’s principal sent an email to parents about Marrero’s death, saying she had not been at school this year because she had been battling COVID-19 for about a month. The principal said counselors could be available for any student needing support.

“She was a very warm and caring person. She always greeted everyone so sweetly and had a very calming and sweet voice. She was always smiling and appreciative of any tech support I offered,” said Theresa Sanchez, who worked with Marrero at LEE for four years.

Posts to Marrero’s Facebook page paid tribute to the teacher who touched many lives.

One person posted, “We lost one of the most beautiful people i have ever had the privilege of teaching with,” others called her a “true angel” and said she was “so kind.”

