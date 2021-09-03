Mostly Cloudy icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Special education teacher in NEISD dies after battle with COVID-19

Laurie Marrero, 71, had been a teacher with NEISD for nearly 3 decades

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: coronavirus, NEISD, Education
LEE High School in NEISD
LEE High School in NEISD (Google Street View)

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime special education teacher at Legacy of Educational Excellence High School in the Northeast Independent School District died after a battle with COVID-19.

A district spokesperson confirmed the death of Laurie Marrero, 71.

The school’s principal sent an email to parents about Marrero’s death, saying she had not been at school this year because she had been battling COVID-19 for about a month. The principal said counselors could be available for any student needing support.

“She was a very warm and caring person. She always greeted everyone so sweetly and had a very calming and sweet voice. She was always smiling and appreciative of any tech support I offered,” said Theresa Sanchez, who worked with Marrero at LEE for four years.

Posts to Marrero’s Facebook page paid tribute to the teacher who touched many lives.

One person posted, “We lost one of the most beautiful people i have ever had the privilege of teaching with,” others called her a “true angel” and said she was “so kind.”

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email