Two charged in shooting at NW Side bar that left security guards injured, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been charged after a shooting outside a Northwest Side bar injured two security officers back in July, San Antonio police said.

According to an affidavit, Demarea Quintrell Pleasaince, 20, and Robert Markeith Chaney, 27, are charged with aggravated assault against a security officer after hitting a security officer with their car and shooting at another on July 5.

Police said they were called to the Burnhouse nightclub, located in the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 near Lockhill-Selma, around 2:30 a.m for a shooting.

A security guard said he was pointing his flashlight at Chaney and Pleasaince, who were driving recklessly in the parking lot of the nightclub, the affidavit said.

Police said the security guard was then hit by their car. Other security guards ran toward the car as they were attempting to leave the scene.

The affidavit said Chaney attempted to drive forward and that’s when one of the security guards fired shots at him.

Police say the security guard was found with a bullet lodged in his ballistics vest. Officials later determined that Pleasaince had fired shots at the security guard.

Chaney and Pleasaince drove off but were quickly found by police at the intersection of N Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson Road.

Chaney was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital and Pleasaince was taken into custody.

Pleasaince has since bonded out and is awaiting trial at last check.

It is unclear whether Chaney is still in custody.

