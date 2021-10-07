Where to get the COVID-19 booster shot in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s COVID-19 risk level lowered to “mild” this week for the first time in months, but local officials are still urging people to take precautions to further slow the spread of COVID-19.

That means continuing the drive for vaccines, masks and “whatever we can to beat this pandemic,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg Tweeted this week.

Health officials are also encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if they are eligible.

Booster shots are available for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their two-shot regimen at least six months ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient must also be 65 years or older; or they can be at least 18 years old and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, work in high-risk settings, or live in high-risk settings.

If you qualify and would like to get the booster shot, here are some options on where to go:

Alamodome: The Metropolitan Health District is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Wednesdays-Fridays at the Alamodome. The drive-thru vaccine clinic will be open from noon-8 p.m. on those days. No appointment is necessary, but people can book a spot online. Individuals will need to take their immunization cards to confirm their two previous inoculations.

Costco: The wholesale grocery chain says COVID-19 vaccine availability varies by location. To schedule an appointment, click here.

CVS: The Pfizer booster shot is available at all 495 locations in Texas. Those interested are encouraged to make an appointment online at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com to make sure their preferred time, date and location is available. When scheduling an appointment, people will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine.

H-E-B: Patients may now schedule a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose at H-E-B stores online. The grocery chain recommends making an appointment to minimize wait times. People should bring their COVID-19 vaccine record to their booster appointment.

Metro Health pop-up clinics: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be given at all Metro Health vaccine pop-up clinics. No registration is needed, according to the city’s website. For any questions, call 311 or 210-207-6000 (select option 8), or email COVID-19@sanantonio.gov. For a list of pop-up clinics, click here.

Sam’s Club: Patients can schedule their appointment for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot online.

Walgreens: Eligible individuals can make an appointment at Walgreens to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Immunizations can be scheduled by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by contacting a local Walgreens store. For more information on requirements, click here.

Walmart: The chain is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot both in-store and at off-site events at skilled nursing facilities. To schedule an appointment at a store, you can scan a QR code that’s directly in Walmart stores or visit Walmart’s website. Stores also have walk-in availability.

