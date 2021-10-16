Partly Cloudy icon
72º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

3 kids hit by a car while walking to school on city’s South Side, police say

Victims ages 5, 8, 13 in stable condition after being hit in 8900 block of Somerset Road

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Somerset, South Side
Photo does not have a caption

SAN ANTONIO – Two boys and a female teenager were hit by a car while walking to school Friday morning on the city’s South Side.

According to San Antonio police, the boys, ages 5 and 8, and a 13-year-old girl were walking northeast in the 8900 block of Somerset Road around 7 a.m. when a Hyundai Accent traveling in the same direction struck them.

The victims were walking on the street and not on the sidewalk “because the conditions were not ideal on the sidewalk,” police said. The area was also not well lit, and the driver told police that he didn’t see the victims and thought he had hit a dog. The driver stopped and tried to help, and got someone to call 911.

All victims were taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email