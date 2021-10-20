Andre McDonald murder trial set to begin on Nov. 8

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for Andre McDonald has been set for Nov. 8, according to court records.

The Air Force Major is facing first-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence charges in connection with his wife’s death. The trial date could still be reset.

In 2019, his wife Andreen McDonald disappeared after last being seen on Feb. 28.

Andre McDonald was the prime suspect in her disappearance immediately after she was reported missing by her family and friends.

According to court records, he gave investigators conflicting statements on her whereabouts and then stopped cooperating all together and hired an attorney.

A week after she was reported missing, he was arrested for tampering with evidence but was released on bond about a month later.

In July, Andreen’s remains were found on private property out in far North Bexar County.

Soon after, Andre was arrested and charged with murder.

This trial was expected to first begin this summer but was put on hold because in-person jury trials were suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

It was rescheduled for Oct. 22, but that date was reset due to the 399th district court still trying to catch up on other cases scheduled ahead of the McDonald case.

