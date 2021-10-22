Poteet High School band director arrested on sex crime charges

POTEET, Texas – Poteet High School band director Joe Rodriguez was arrested Thursday on two child sex crime charges, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.

Rodriguez surrendered to sheriff’s deputies around 5:30 p.m., Thursday, after arrest warrants for one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of improper relations teacher-student were issued, Soward said.

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation for the Poteet ISD Police Department.

According to the Pleasanton Express, a high school student reported that Rodriguez has allegedly been making advances at her for the past year. The student stated that Rodriguez allegedly would make indecent comments to her and inappropriately touched her. She said that when she confronted him about it, he replied he was only joking. The girl also stated that Rodriguez would drive by her house and stop by her place of work looking for her.

Rodriguez is being held in the Atascosa County Jail.

