Driver fatally struck motorcyclist while speeding away from another crash on North Side, police say

Daniel Joshua Campa, 24, has been charged with manslaughter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Daniel Joshua Campa, 24, has been charged with manslaughter, records show.
SAN ANTONIO – A manslaughter suspect fled a minor crash and drove double the speed limit before he fatally struck a motorcyclist at a North Side intersection, San Antonio police say.

Daniel Joshua Campa, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged in the death of 61-year-old Romero Maldonado, who was hit Friday at North Park and North Loop roads, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Campa was traveling eastbound on North Park Road and passed a stop sign when his vehicle struck Maldonado’s bike.

Maldonado was thrown more than 90 feet away, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage showed that Campa was driving 60 miles per hour on North Park Road, which has a posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

Police said Campa made no attempt to stop or slow down before impact.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses who said Campa drove away from a minor accident minutes before the fatal crash, the affidavit states.

Campa was charged with manslaughter and his bond is set at $100,000.

