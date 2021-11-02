Man dressed in costume and swinging object on road fatally struck by car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. Police said he was wearing a Fred Flintstone costume and was walking in traffic.

The man had a stick or weapon and was swinging it at cars around 6:10 a.m. at O’Connor Road and Randolph Boulevard, police said.

One of those vehicles was unable to get out of the way and struck the man, police said.

The driver stopped to help him, but he died at the scene. His age and identity have not been released.

Police said the driver is not facing charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

