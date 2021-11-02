70º

Local News

Man dressed in costume and swinging object on road fatally struck by car, SAPD says

Man died at the scene at O’Connor Road and Randolph Boulevard

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Northeast Side, Traffic

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. Police said he was wearing a Fred Flintstone costume and was walking in traffic.

The man had a stick or weapon and was swinging it at cars around 6:10 a.m. at O’Connor Road and Randolph Boulevard, police said.

One of those vehicles was unable to get out of the way and struck the man, police said.

The driver stopped to help him, but he died at the scene. His age and identity have not been released.

Police said the driver is not facing charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

email

twitter