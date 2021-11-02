San Antonio police find 4th victim of West Side shooting at hospital

4 people injured during shooting on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say the number of victims involved in a late-night shooting on the West Side now stands at four.

They say that fourth person, a 31-year-old woman, went to a hospital on her own.

The three others were taken by ambulance.

Police say someone driving in the 1900 block of W. Laurel shot all four people after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

“(The shooter) stops in the middle of the road and starts shooting at our victims for some unknown reason,” said Officer Cory Schuler, a public information officer for SAPD.

The three victims found at the scene included a 50-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 52-year-old man.

Police said the 50-year-old woman was in critical condition. All of the others were stable.

They were not able to say right away exactly where the victims were when they were shot, whether they were walking down the street or standing outside a home.

However, police say they found them scattered across a 50-yard area.

“It’s unknown at this point if they ran once the shots were fired. But they were all on the same side of the street,” Schuler said.

Investigators searched the area for any sign of the shooter.

They marked off nearly two dozen pieces of evidence, including shell casings and other items.

Police did not find the shooter.

Schuler said the case is under investigation and they do not believe this was a random crime.

“They may have been targeted,” he said. “We believe it is isolated.”