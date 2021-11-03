Body of man found in San Antonio River near Blue Star identified

Body of male found in San Antonio River near Blue Star

SAN ANTONIO – The body of a man found Monday morning in the San Antonio River south of downtown has been identified.

The man was identified as Rolando Garcia Jr., 32, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Garcia’s body was found partially in the river by employees of the San Antonio River Authority in the 1400 block of South Alamo behind Blue Star Arts.

There’s no indication how Garcia ended up in the river, and the manner of his death is pending, the ME’s Office said.

