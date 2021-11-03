Andre McDonald’s bail reduced again after another trial delay

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of killing his wife and burning her body was granted another bond reduction after a hearing on Wednesday.

As prosecutors sift through new evidence that resulted in another trial delay, a judge agreed to reduce Andre McDonald’s bail to a total of $250,000, roughly two weeks after his bail was reduced to $550,000. McDonald is charged with tampering with evidence and murder in connection with the death of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

On the murder charge, his bond was reduced to $200,000. On his tampering with evidence charge, his bond was reduced to $50,000. Because bondsmen typically offer bail bonds at 10% of the total bail amount, McDonald may be released from jail by putting up $25,000.

Prosecutors asked for the delay due to a trove of evidence that was recently turned over to them by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The trial was set to begin on Monday, Nov. 8.

McDonald was the prime suspect in his wife Andreen’s disappearance immediately after she was reported missing by her family and friends on Feb. 28, 2019. According to court records, he gave investigators conflicting statements on her whereabouts and then stopped cooperating after hiring an attorney.

A week after she was reported missing, he was arrested for tampering with evidence but was released on bond about a month later.

Officials eventually found Andreen’s remains in July 2019, at a private property in far north Bexar County. Soon after the discovery, Andre McDonald was charged with murder.

McDonald has remained in jail since he was arrested on the murder charge.

The next hearing will take place in early December, and the trial is now expected to happen in January.

