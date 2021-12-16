Big Red-flavored beer from San Antonio brewery available at select H-E-B stores

SAN ANTONIO – That Big Red-flavored beer you’ve heard so much about is officially for sale at select H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area.

Islla St. Brewing created a craft beer called Big Rojo and introduced it to brewery members in June 2020. Word got out and several online Big Rojo releases sold out in just minutes.

As of Dec. 8, the brewery is teaming up with H-E-B to offer Big Rojo at Texas’ favorite grocery chain.

“For those of you who know how we started and what it took to get to this point, we hope you understand how amazing this is to us and know how hard we will be working over the next few weeks to share this with everyone we can as we roll out new markets,” the Peña family, who owns and runs the brewery, said in an Instagram post.

Big Rojo has been stocked at the following stores:

The Peña’s included a message with their Instagram posts that asks patrons to please be kind if their product is out of stock.

“We hope to get as much Rojo out to all of you as well as keep an amazing relationship with our partners at HEB,” the post states.

Now the real question is.... who’s got barbacoa tacos to go with it?

