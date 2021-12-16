T-Mobile raising minimum wage to $20 for every employee

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – T-Mobile announced Friday that every single employee, regardless of role, or full-time or part-time status, will earn a minimum of $20 an hour.

The mobile carrier’s CEO Mike Sievert said in a blog post that the “vast majority of our employees already earn well above this level, especially when including incentive pay.”

Sievert said the wage increase is about inclusion and ensuring no employee is left behind.

“This latest move to a baseline $20 minimum is about recognizing our hardworking employees who are the heartbeat of this company,” said Sievert.

T-Mobile landed at No. 51 on Fortune’s top 100 companies to work for in 2021.

The federally established minimum wage is currently $7.25, but many states have legislated minimum wages higher than the federal minimum. Texas has followed the federal minimum wage since 2009.

Access the T-Mobile career center here.

