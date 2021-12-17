Man shot during disagreement on Northeast Side, police say

A man was shot on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Alamo Estates Apartments in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot early Friday during an apparent disagreement with another man, police said.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the Alamo Estates Apartments in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive, near Walzem Road, where they found the man shot in his stomach.

The man, between 20 and 30 years old, said he had a disagreement with someone he knows, and at some point, he was shot. He was also grazed with a bullet on his arm.

The shooting victim went to an apartment to get help. He was in stable condition when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police officers said they have not found a crime scene, so they are unsure where the shooting happened.

The shooter drove away from the scene, and no description of the vehicle was given.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

