Palisade Exhibit to be unveiled Friday at The Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – A new experience that brings one of the key locations of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo to life will be unveiled Friday.

An unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. for the Palisade Exhibit will take place with KSAT12 news anchor Myra Arthur as the emcee and guest speakers Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

A livestream of the ceremony will be available in the video player above or on-demand after the ceremony.

According to a news release, the exhibit is a partial reconstruction of a fence-like fortification used during the historic battle.

Located approximately where it was during the battle, it is believed that David Crockett fought at the Palisade, a news release said. The exhibit will also feature a four-pounder bronze cannon replica.

The Palisade joins the Alamo’s 18-Pounder Losoya House as the second recreated portion of the fort during the battle.

The two exhibits help give visitors a greater understanding of where the fighting took place in what is Alamo Plaza today.

Ad

After the ceremony, visitors can enjoy the Alamo Lights Holiday Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitors can stroll through the lit gardens and enjoy holiday music, shopping, crafts, special treats, activities, and some surprise guests, the news release said.

Also on KSAT.com: