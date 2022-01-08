Metro Health to open 3 more free, no-cost COVID-19 test sites

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District on Friday announced it will open three more new, no-cost COVID-19 test sites that will be available to the public in the coming days.

The PCR test sites will be operated by Community Labs and will be offered at the following locations and hours:

Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive

Opens Tuesday, January 11

Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce Street

Opens Wednesday, January 12

Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd.

Opens Thursday, January 13

Hours of operation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Testing is done on a walk-up basis only. Results will be provided within 24 hours.

The new sites expands the number of free test sites to 23 in San Antonio and Bexar County. The new test sites were contracted by the City of San Antonio to reduce wait times and add capacity in the region.

Metro Health encourages individuals to get tested if they have symptoms of the coronavirus.

For a complete list of COVID-19 testing sites, click here.

