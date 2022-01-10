Comal County once again sets new record for highest number of COVID cases in one day

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County health officials on Monday reported 352 new COVID-19 cases — another record for the highest daily cases.

Until last week, the county’s peak for new cases was on Aug. 17 with 218 cases. But last Wednesday, the county reported 300 cases followed by 315 cases on Thursday.

There have been a total of 22,637 cases in Comal County to date.

The death toll from the virus remains at 486, a news release said.

Comal County hospitals on Monday reported caring for 44 COVID-19 patients.

Currently, there are 10 patients in intensive care and three on ventilators. Approximately 83% of those patients are unvaccinated, officials said.

Officials said that the Comal County Public Health Department is administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for anyone five years and older. Booster vaccines are also available.

Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.

Residents are urged to be patient as call volume is extremely high.

