Nearly 900 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Bexar County, Metro Health data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County is once again seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations as the number of patients at area hospitals reaches nearly 900 — a 344% increase since Christmas Day.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 Numbers

Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard is reporting a 31% positivity rate, a 3.7% increase from the 27.3% reported last week.

The COVID-19 dashboard showed an increase of 4,238 new cases on Tuesday, with a 7-day moving average of 3,645.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, according to the data. Seventeen deaths have been reported over the past seven days.

There are 898 COVID patients in local hospitals with 195 in ICU and 73 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 10% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.

A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about other city no-cost testing sites.

