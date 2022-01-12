Comal County reports 379 new cases Wednesday, another new record

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County health officials on Wednesday reported 379 new COVID-19 cases — another record for the highest daily cases.

Until last week, the county’s peak for new cases was on Aug. 17 with 218 cases. But one week ago, the county broke 300 daily cases for the first time. New records were set Thursday and Monday as well.

The county reported one new COVID-related death on Wednesday, putting the death toll at 487, a news release said. The man who died on Jan. 7 was in his 60s and a resident of New Braunfels.

There have been a total of 23,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County to date.

As of Wednesday, there are 50 COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals —nine are in intensive care and two are on ventilators. Approximately 84% of these patients are unvaccinated.

Officials said that the Comal County Public Health Department is administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for anyone five years and older. Booster vaccines are also available.

Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.

Residents are urged to be patient as call volume is extremely high.

