Free COVID-19 testing site to open Friday at Wonderland of the Americas

(Rick Bowmer, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County will open a free walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Wonderland of the Americas on Friday.

The Community Labs site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday. No appointments are required.

The site will offer PCR tests through self-administered nasal swabs and results are expected to be returned within 24-48 hours.

Wonderland of the Americas is also a vaccination site. The added testing capabilities make it the county’s only combined testing and vaccination site.

For a complete list of testing sites and vaccine pop-up clinics, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov or call 311 and select option 8.

