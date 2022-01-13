73º

Free COVID-19 testing site to open Friday at Wonderland of the Americas

Testing will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County will open a free walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Wonderland of the Americas on Friday.

The Community Labs site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday. No appointments are required.

The site will offer PCR tests through self-administered nasal swabs and results are expected to be returned within 24-48 hours.

Wonderland of the Americas is also a vaccination site. The added testing capabilities make it the county’s only combined testing and vaccination site.

For a complete list of testing sites and vaccine pop-up clinics, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov or call 311 and select option 8.

