Comal County COVID-19 daily reported cases soar over 400 for first time

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County health officials on Monday reported 404 new COVID-19 cases — another record for the highest daily cases and the first time the total has been over the 400 threshold.

Less than a month ago, the county broke 300 daily cases for the first time. Before early January, the county’s peak for new cases was during the delta surge on Aug. 17 with 218 cases.

The county reported one new COVID-related death on Monday, putting the death toll at 491, a news release said. A woman in her 50s died at a New Braunfels hospital on Jan. 7.

There have been a total of 25,610 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County to date.

As of Monday, there are 69 COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals —15 are in intensive care and eight are on ventilators. Approximately 73% of these patients are unvaccinated.

Officials said that the Comal County Public Health Department is administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for anyone five years and older. Booster vaccines are also available.

Ad

Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.

Residents are urged to be patient as call volume is extremely high.

Also on KSAT.com: