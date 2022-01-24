San Antonio woman arrested after investigators find lemurs at Northeast Side home

Kristy Lee Arredondo, left, was arrested after BCSO found one dead lemur and one in poor health outside her Northeast Side home.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges Monday after a TikTok video led them to discover lemurs at her home.

Kristy Lee Arredondo, 25, is charged with two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday afternoon.

Salazar said investigators began looking into her after seeing a TikTok video of two caged ring-tailed lemurs in San Antonio. Lemurs are among several exotic animals that are prohibited within Bexar County’s jurisdiction, the sheriff said.

Investigators were able to identify Arredondo after finding her social media business, known as “Alamo City Frenchie Cartel,” which appeared to be a dog breeding business.

When investigators and Animal Care Services visited Arredondo’s home in the 6900 block of Ithaca Forest, they found one caged lemur and the remains of a second lemur thrown behind the back fence of the property.

The living lemur was determined to be in distress, the sheriff said.

“It was not in very good health,” Salazar said. “It was not very well cared for.”

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Arredondo and arrested her on Monday.

Cruelty to a non-livestock animal is a third-degree felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

