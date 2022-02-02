SAWS says it’s prepared for winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System officials said they are ready for winter weather after making “extensive preparations” in the past year.

According to a news release, the utility is in contact with city and county officials to ensure customers remain safe during cold weather.

Here are the latest updates from the utility:

There are no weather impacts expected to the system since the majority of SAWS equipment is underground. SAWS doesn’t expect major issues.

SAWS crews are in place with winterized equipment to provide repairs as needed.

Public-facing payment centers and counter services will be closed Thursday. Friday start time is to be determined.

SAWS facilities are in energy conservation mode in case it is needed.

Customers should be aware of the risk of frozen pipes in their homes. If pipes froze last winter, they will again be at risk. Pipes and outdoor faucets should be wrapped.

Customers are encouraged to check SAWS.org/BeReady for more cold weather tips.

