San Antonio nonprofit organizations open warming shelters for homeless population ahead of freeze

SAN ANTONIO – As freezing temperatures move through San Antonio, those experiencing homelessness are at great risk. Local nonprofit organizations are opening shelters to give them warm and safe places to stay.

Corazon San Antonio executive director Gavin Rodgers said two shelters would be open Wednesday night at the Travis Park Church and Haven for hope. On Thursday, at least five shelters will be open, with the option of adding more if needed.

“We have enough space completely for everybody right now who would need a bed whether that’s at Haven for Hope, at Travis Park Church, at our day center in the mornings we open up very early tomorrow our day center has extended hours,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the most important thing they’re doing is community outreach. He said his organization goes to homeless encampments, warns people that bad weather is coming, and offers shelters transportation. Unfortunately, some don’t want to leave where they are. If that’s the case, the nonprofit organization provides heating kits to help them get through the night.

“We’ll spend the next four days in the middle of the night driving around, making sure people are safe if it becomes really, really dangerous weather. Snow, sleet -- we’ll go out there and make sure people if they decide to change their mind to get into a warm shelter. We’ll give them transport to these shelters,” said Rodgers.

He said roughly 20 organizations, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County, assist and coordinate efforts. The goal is to get people off the streets and save lives.

Corazon San Antonio is still looking for volunteers. Click here to learn more.

Corazon San Antonio’s shelters specifically help the homeless population in our area.

If you are not homeless and lose power or need a warmer place other than your own to stay, click here to see a list of city and county warming centers.

