Man arrested for illegally releasing venomous cobra in North Texas last year, police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Last summer, a venomous West African Banded Cobra escaped from its enclosure in North Texas, causing concern and fear among residents and police.

Nearly a year later, authorities still have yet to locate the snake, but they have found and arrested its owner for illegally releasing his dangerous pet into the public, according to a report from the Dallas Observer.

Lawrence Matl, 23, previously claimed his snake escaped its enclosure due to a “caging malfunction,” according to the Dallas Observer.

However, as of Friday, he was arrested by Grand Prairie police for allegedly releasing his pet snake either “on purpose, negligently or purportedly,” the Dallas Observer reports.

Currently Matl is being held at a detention center and his bond is set at $10,000.

The snake disappeared from its enclosure Aug. 3, 2021 from Matl’s residence in the 1800 block of Cherry Street, according to Grand Prairie police.

GPPD took to social media, warning residents of the venomous snake on the loose and to be on the lookout in case they spotted it around town.

Area hospitals were also notified of the snake’s disappearance in case someone came in with a snakebite injury.

According to the Dallas Observer, Matl’s accused of violating the “Release from Captivity” code under the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. If convicted, he could face up to a year behind bars and a fine of up to $4,000.

Exotic snakes are permitted in the state of Texas; however, owners must obtain a permit issued by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. You can learn more about the permits and their requirements here.

KSAT has reached out to Grand Prairie police for further details. We are still waiting to hear back.

