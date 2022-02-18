Dems vying to succeed Lloyd Doggett in Texas Congressional District 35

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, joins a rally for Democratic Congressional candidates Jessica Cisneros, left, and Greg Casar, right, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Two frontrunners have emerged in the Democratic primary for Texas Congressional District 35, a district that spans from Austin to San Antonio.

With U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett choosing to seek one of the new congressional seats created in Texas through redistricting, the reliably Democratic district is up for grabs.

Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has the fundraising advantage over his opponents, bringing in more than $467,000 in contributions over a two-month span between October and December. He has also racked up endorsements from nationally-known liberal figures, like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez has set himself up as an alternative to Casar, attacking him for his voting record on homelessness while serving on the Austin City Council.

Rodriguez has brought in more than $250,000 in contributions in the race.

Though this race has attracted a number of Republican challengers, the winner of the Democratic primary will be heavily favored in the November general election.

Another familiar name vying for the nomination is former San Antonio City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran. She trails behind Casar and Rodriguez, reporting only $47,000 in campaign contributions.

If the candidates are unable to win more than 50% of the vote on March 1, the primary would be decided by a runoff between the top two contenders.

