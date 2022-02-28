Woman begs for return of pets’ ashes after truck stolen with urns inside

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family’s truck was stolen but it’s what was inside of the vehicle that has them desperate for its return.

“Bebe passed away on January the 31st. My birthday was on February the 2nd. On February the 4th, I lost Pearl,” Patricia Arredondo said.

It’s been a hard month for Patricia and the Arredondo family. They lost two of their beloved pets -- Bebe the toy poodle and Pearl the umbrella cockatoo.

“The house is very quiet now,” Arredondo said.

As she’s done with others, Arredondo had her pets cremated at Becker’s Animal Hospital and her husband offered to pick up their urns on the way to his cousin’s funeral.

“He picked them up for me and he came to the rosary,” Arredondo said.

While her husband was inside for his cousin’s service, thieves were out in the parking lot working on taking off with his truck with the urns still inside.

“Losing them the first time was really, really hard,” Arredondo said. “Then to lose them a second time, it’s like unbelievable.”

The red 2001 Ford F-250 with the license plate GLB4090 was gone without a trace.

In 2021, an SAPD report showed that was the second-most stolen vehicle in our city.

Arredondo’s husband’s truck isn’t the only one stolen recently. On February 19th, a vehicle left running at a convenience store was stolen with a 7-month-old baby girl in the back seat.

Vehicle burglaries are on the rise across the city. An undercover officer with SAPD says they’re crimes of opportunity.

An opportunity that took away something irreplaceable to the Arredondo family.

“Just have a heart, have a heart and just let...let me get them back home,” Arredondo said.

SAPD is trying to find Arredondo’s truck.

Patricia is begging whoever took it to at least return the urns, she says they can be dropped off at Becker’s Animal Hospital with no questions asked.