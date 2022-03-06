5-year-old Florida student facing assault charge after attacking teacher, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Florida teacher was hospitalized and a five-year-old student could be facing charges after police say the child attacked her.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Pine Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines, Fla., according to a report from KSAT’s sister station WKMG.

An incident report stated the student was in a “cool down” room after he and a 4-year-old started to throw things around and flip chairs. The child reportedly used his fists and feet to hit his teacher.

When officers arrived at the school, they found the teacher sitting on the ground against a wall. The teacher was feeling “faint,” “weak, and dazed,” according to WKMG.

The teacher was taken out of the classroom on a stretcher by fire personnel and then transported to an area hospital.

The 5-year-old is facing a charge of aggravated assault with hands, fists and feet, WKMG reported.

