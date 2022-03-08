Bandera County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers search for 5-year-old boy missing since Monday evening

Cameron Michael disappeared at about 6:30 p.m. from the 500 block of Sharon Drive. in Bandera on March 7, 2022.

BANDERA, Texas – The Bandera County Sheriff’s office along with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers from the community are searching a large ranch for a 5-year-old boy who disappeared Monday evening.

According to the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Michael disappeared at about 6:30 p.m. from the 500 block of Sharon Drive.

Cameron was last seen wearing a neon green T-shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Several agencies have been conducting tactical searches since Monday night using a trailing dog and a search-and-rescue helicopter from the San Antonio Police Department.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said they were accepting volunteers to join the search.

This is a developing story. KSAT has a crew on the way to Bandera. Check back for updates.

