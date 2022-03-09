SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man accused of robbing North Side store

San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of robbing the Shop N Shop on Basse Road on Jan. 29, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing a North Side convenience store earlier this year.

The robbery happened on Jan. 29 at the Shop N Shop located in the 1300 block of Basse Road, near Blanco Road.

Police said the man displayed a handgun and forced the cashier to hand him money from the register. He then fled on foot.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

