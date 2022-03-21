Recall roundup: Popular pancake mix, moisturizing lotion pulled for safety

SAN ANTONIO – Hold the pancakes. Walmart’s Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix is recalled because some boxes may contain bits of cable, the FDA announced.

Other product recalls include DigitDots, which are high-powered magnet balls, millions of bottles of Airborne supplements, and certain bottles of Jergens lotion.

Continental Mills is recalling certain boxes of the pancake and waffle mix after cable fragments were found in some boxes, the FDA announced. For more information, click here.

The best buy date on the affected boxes is Sept. 1, 2023. Consumers are urged to either throw recalled mixes out or return them to the store for a refund. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

HD Premier has also recalled more than 116,000 of its DigitDots, high-powered, rare-earth magnet ball sets.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned of these types of products in the past. If a child were to swallow more than one tiny magnet ball, the magnets can attract in the digestive tract. That can lead to a perforated intestine, a twisted or blocked intestine, blood poisoning and death.

The company knows of four children who had to have their magnets surgically removed. Consumers are urged to contact the company to return the magnets for a refund.

For more information, click here for the recall notice.

Some 3.7 million bottles of Airborne gummies have been recalled because the caps can fly off with force when they are opened for the first time. It’s caused by built-up pressure in the bottle. Eighteen minor injuries have been reported. One person required medical care for an eye injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The immune system supplements were sold from May 2020 through February 2022.

Consumers can return unopened recalled bottles to the store. Opened bottles do not need to be returned.

For the list of affected Airborne products, click here.

Certain bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizing lotion are recalled because they could contain a bacterium that can cause infection in immunocompromised people, the FDA announced.

The recalled bottles are either three-ounce or 10-ounce sizes with a lot code that begins with ZU.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says the recall is precautionary and urges people not to use it.

Click here for more information on that recall.

