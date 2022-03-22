VIA to provide free park & ride service to Cesar Chavez March

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit and Bexar County have partnered to provide complimentary park and ride service to and from the Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice on Saturday, March 26.

Participants can ride fare-free to the march between 8 and 10 a.m. from Alamodome parking lots B and C.

Return service will be offered until 2:30 p.m. from Old Bowie Street next to the Institute of Texan Cultures, Gate 4.

The annual march is co-sponsored by the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy & Educational Foundation and the City of San Antonio. This year’s theme is celebrating “La Causa Sigue – The Cause Continues.” The grand marshal for the procession is San Antonio First Lady Erika Prosper, who was a migrant farmworker during her childhood.

An in-person march was not held in 2020 or 2021, due to COVID precautions.

March participants are encouraged to drop off canned food items at the beginning of the march’s route, 723 S. Brazos, to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank through the “Yes We Can/Sí Se Puede” food drive campaign.

Visit VIAinfo.net and follow VIA’s social media pages for more details about the Chavez March for Justice Special Event Service and help planning your trip.

