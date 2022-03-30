2 teens accused of gunning down SAC student in botched robbery

Derrick Sentmore, 17, has been charged with capital murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have accused two teenagers of gunning down a local nursing student during a botched robbery on the Northwest Side earlier this year.

One of those suspects, 17-year-old Derrick Sentmore, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show. The second suspect, 18-year-old Kevin Luna, has not been arrested.

An arrest warrant affidavit alleges that they shot Patrick Zavala, 27, on Jan. 3 while he was in his car in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Ingram Road, near Loop 410. Zavala then crashed his car into a concrete wall.

He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that surveillance video showed two males exit Zavala’s vehicle after the crash.

In audio from the video, one of them said that they left some property on the floorboard. They didn’t go back to the vehicle but instead jumped a fence and left the location, the affidavit states.

Investigators processed the fingerprints on those items and they were found to belong to Luna, according to the affidavit.

In a search of his social media accounts, police revealed that Luna, a documented runaway, stated he shot a man in the chest and said the situation “went wrong,” investigators said.

Data from Jan. 3 shows that Luna was at an apartment where Zavala’s cell phone pinged.

Police later identified Sentmore as the second suspect after someone reported his possible involvement, the affidavit states.

The affidavit does not state if Zavala knew the suspects. It also does not state why they were allegedly robbing him.

Zavala’s family told KSAT that he was going to San Antonio College to one day become a nurse.

His sister said he was scheduled to graduate in April.

