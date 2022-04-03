Stepdaughter arrested in connection with deadly West Side shooting, police say

Julie Ann Banda, 28, is charged with murder after her step-father Carlos Chavez, 49, was shot and killed, according to an arrest affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman in connection with her stepfather’s shooting death that happened outside of his West Side home nearly two years ago.

Julie Ann Banda, 28, is charged with murder after her stepfather Carlos Chavez, 49, was shot and killed, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting occurred on April 21, 2020, in the 300 block of Aldama.

Police said they found Chavez wounded on the sidewalk near the front gate of his home.

The affidavit said Chavez was in front of his house near the road when a small silver car pulled up next to him. That’s when he was shot multiple times by a passenger inside.

Chavez later died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Further into the investigation, police traced Chavez’s cellphone records and saw he was communicating with Banda prior to his death.

Text messages showed that Chavez was waiting on Banda to arrive at his home.

According to SAPD, the shooting was reported three minutes after Banda told Chavez that she was outside.

Phone records obtained by investigators showed Banda’s cellphone was en route to Chavez’s home from the West Side and arrived at the crime scene during the time police said the crime was committed.

Investigators were also able to identify the owner of the silver car used in the shooting through Banda’s cellphone records, the affidavit showed. The owner of the silver car told investigators she had loaned her vehicle to Banda and another man earlier on the day of the shooting.

Banda is being held in the Bexar County Jail and her bond is set at $150,000, court records show.

