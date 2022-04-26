Man shoots carjacker who jumped in driver’s seat while he pumped gas at North Side QT, police say

A man shot a carjacker who tried to steal his car while he was pumping gas at a North Side gas station, police said.

San Antonio police said a driver pulled into the QuickTrip in the 9900 block of San Pedro near W. Ramsey and was putting gas in his Honda Accord when another man pulled up alongside his vehicle in a truck.

The man got out of the truck and into the driver’s seat of the Accord and tried to drive off, police said.

The car owner got in the passenger side and fought with the man as the suspect put the car in reverse and hit the gas, driving over a sidewalk. That’s when the car owner pulled out a gun and shot the suspect multiple times, police said.

That suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The car owner was not injured.

Police are still investigating.

