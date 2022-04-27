Wagner High School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO – A Wagner High School teacher was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Corey Davidson, 50, is charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. He was arrested at his home on Lincoln Creek on the city’s far Northwest Side.

The Office of the Texas Attorney General was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a tip that Davidson had uploaded eight files of child pornography onto his Yahoo account. The tip was escalated because Davidson posed a risk to children because he is a teacher, the affidavit states.

Investigators say Davidson sent three images of child pornography over email in February. Email folders named “soccer shots” and “school stuff” contained multiple videos and still images of adult pornography in addition to the child pornography, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that the Teachers Art Education Association confirmed that Davidson is employed with Judson ISD and teaches at Wagner High School. The school’s website lists Davidson as an art teacher on campus.

KSAT received a copy of an email sent by JISD to parents on Wednesday alerting them to the arrest of a teacher, but the email did not name Davidson.

According to that district email, Davidson has been placed on administrative leave.

