Gunfire interrupts music video shoot outside Northwest Side barbershop, wounding 5 people

San Antonio police now say five people in all were wounded in a drive-by shooting that interrupted a music video shoot outside a Northwest Side barbershop.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police now say five people in all were wounded in a drive-by shooting that interrupted a music video shoot outside a Northwest Side barbershop.

Originally, officers at the scene had said only four people were wounded in the shooting, which happened early Wednesday morning in the 3300 block of Wurzbach Road.

Based on information released later in the day, police said three people suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized, while two others were grazed by bullets.

All of the victims were men between the ages of 18 and 22, a police report said.

The wounded were among a crowd who had gathered in the parking lot of Fresh Headz barbershop for the shooting of a music video, officers said.

A bullet tore through one window of the barbershop, shattering the glass and leaving it with a large hole. (KSAT 12 News)

They said someone in a sedan drove up shortly after 2 a.m. and began firing at the people, then sped away.

Ad

One of the windows of the business also was shattered and left with a huge bullet hole in it.

Police did not know the motive for the shooting right away, and they did not make any arrests.

They said they planned to look at surveillance video from the strip mall for clues about the shooter.

Read also: