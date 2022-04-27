4 people shot at Northwest Side barbershop while filming music video, police say

Four people filming a music video at a Northwest Side barbershop were injured in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people filming a music video at a Northwest Side barbershop were injured in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a crowd was at a barbershop in the 3300 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Ingram Road and Loop 410, when someone opened fire at 2:15 a.m.

Two people were shot in the legs, one was shot in the head, and another was grazed in the head and leg, police said. A fifth person may have been hurt while trying to run away.

Three of them were taken to area hospitals, and one refused transportation to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Information about the shooter, or shooters, was not immediately available. Police said they do not have a motive for the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.

Read also: