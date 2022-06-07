Man killed after crashing truck into concrete pillar along Highway 281 on North Side, police say

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday, June 7, 2022, on the southbound Highway 281 access road near Nakoma Drive, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed on Tuesday morning after he crashed his truck into a concrete pillar along Highway 281 on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound Highway 281 access road near Nakoma Drive.

A witness told police the driver was heading south on the access road when he suddenly veered to the left and hit the pillar.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His age and name have not been released.

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and it is unclear why he veered off the road.

The southbound access road is shut down from Wurzbach Parkway to Nakoma as authorities investigate.

