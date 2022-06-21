Visitors, guests of well-known Boerne resort wake up to news of fire

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A fire that sent flames through the roof of a spa building at Tapatio Springs Hill County Resort in Boerne Monday night had firefighters from multiple agencies in the area scrambling to put it out.

For visitors and residents at the resort, though, the commotion nearly went unnoticed.

The Boerne Fire Department and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office both received calls about an alarm going off at the resort shortly after 9 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed fire burning through the roof of the building that housed PureSolSpa and its popular sand cave spa.

With help from other agencies, they eventually were able to put out the fire.

However, the building is considered a total loss.

Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the night, occasionally pouring water on the smoldering building to make sure the fire didn’t flare up again.

Like many of their neighbors at the resort, Jose and Kady Hinojosa only learned the news when they woke up Tuesday morning.

“All of a sudden we got a text, ‘Your spa is on fire.’ We looked out and there was no smoke,” Jose Hinojosa said.

His wife agreed, saying they didn’t notice anything unusual.

The couple stopped by on their way to breakfast at the nearby clubhouse, hoping to get a look at the damage.

Sadness set in once they saw the burned-out building, missing half its roof.

“I always wanted to go to the salt caves there and never got to it. So I guess it’s gonna be a while,” said Kady Hinojosa. “I can’t imagine what would set a fire off in a spa. They don’t do manicures or pedicures.”

Early on, it seemed even fire investigators didn’t know what caused the fire.

As of Tuesday morning, the Kendall County Fire Marshal was set to begin a thorough investigation.

A spokesman for the city of Boerne said there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

This is the second fire in recent years at this resort, which was once owned by country music star George Strait.

In November 2017, the clubhouse burned down, causing the resort to shut down for about two years.

A report published only days ago indicated that Tapatio was under new management and expecting to see better times ahead.

Jonathan Falloon, the director of sales and marketing at Tapatio Springs told KSAT that they are glad no one was injured and they’re allowing investigators to do their jobs.

Falloon said that the outlook for the resort remains positive and they plan to come back from this fire “bigger and better.”

The resort’s golf course, clubhouse and restaurant were not affected by the fire and remain open.

Read more: After enduring fire, renovations and a pandemic, former George Strait resort seeing more change