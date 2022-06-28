Bexar County officials share new details about smuggling victims

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor-trailer on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. According to reports, at least 50 people were found dead in the abandoned tractor-trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials are expected to give new information about the victims of Monday’s migrant-smuggling tragedy that left 50 people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

County Judge Nelson Wolff, County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores and University Health CEO George Hernandez will brief the public about how the county is responding to this tragedy.

The briefing will be held at University Hospital and will be livestreamed in this article.

Six hospitals in San Antonio are treating the 14 surviving victims. All of them suffered exhaustion or heat stroke.

Baptist Hospital in downtown San Antonio received five patients. Three of those patients have died; two remain in critical condition.

Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills is treating three patients.

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio has one pediatric patient.

Methodist Metropolitan Hospital has three patients, all in critical, but stable condition.

Texas Vista Medical Center is treating two patients, both are in critical condition.

University Hospital has two patients — a 23-year-old woman in serious condition and an adolescent boy in critical condition.

Tuesday’s update will not provide new information about the criminal investigation, which is being led by Homeland Security Investigations — a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that specializes in human trafficking cases.

Ad

Also on KSAT: