Police arrest San Antonio man who threatened to commit a mass shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police arrested a man who told a coworker at an Amazon delivery facility that he planned to commit a mass shooting.

Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves, 19, is charged with terroristic threat, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Aceves worked as a subcontractor at the Amazon Delivery Station at 8210 Sous Vide Way near Brooks City Base on the city’s Southeast Side.

Police were called to the facility on Monday after a coworker reported that Aceves had made some disturbing remarks.

She told police that on Friday, a fire alarm went off at the Amazon facility and all the employees evacuated.

Aceves told her that it would be a good idea to pull the fire alarm to have employees exit so a person could commit a mass shooting. Aceves then said that he was going to commit a mass shooting.

The witness didn’t tell anyone on Friday because she said she was afraid of retaliation, but on Monday, she decided to tell her superiors because she thought Aceves was capable of following through on the threat due to other comments he’s made in the past.

The woman told police that Aceves considered the Uvalde school shooter “an idol” and after learning where her children attended school said, “he would now know what school to go to and shoot up.”

The woman said she was very afraid of him.

The witness said he’s told her in the past that he was “tired of living” and that he owns a handgun and a rifle that he purchased recently.

Aceves’ father was brought in for questioning and told investigators that Aceves had mental illness in the past and had been placed in a mental health facility twice at the age of 16.

The father said that Aceves was prescribed medication but that he stopped taking it after a couple of years.

He also told police that his son had purchased an assault rifle and that family members are scared knowing he has a weapon based on his past behavior.

Aceves was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Terroristic threat is a third-degree felony. Aceves is being held on a bond of $50,000. His mugshot was unavailable at the time of publishing this story.

