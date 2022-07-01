The Rock’s Mana Mobile giving out free margaritas, food in San Antonio this weekend

Teremana's Mana Mobile is visiting San Antonio this 4th of July weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Free margaritas and food. The Fourth of July.

San Antonio has a lot to be excited about this weekend.

That’s because the actor and WWE legend is bringing his Mana Mobile, from his brand Teremana Tequila, to four locations around downtown and the South and West sides.

While it’s unknown if the actor himself will attend any of the events, there’s a lot to look forward to since all the food and drinks will be complimentary, according to a news release.

The Mana Mobile will hit up Hemisfair, Mission Marquee Plaza, Texas Vista Medical Center and Woodlawn Park from Friday through Monday. Here are the details for each event:

Friday at Hemisfair Park, noon-2 p.m. - The Mana Mobile will be serving complimentary French toast sticks, tacos, and The People’s Margaritas.

Saturday at Mission Marquee Plaza Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - The Mana Mobile will be serving complimentary French toast sticks, tacos, and The People’s Margaritas.

Sunday at Texas Vista Medical Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - The Mana Mobile will be serving complimentary French toast sticks to hospital staff only .

Monday at Woodlawn Park’s Fourth of July Celebration - The Mana Mobile will be serving complimentary French toast sticks and tacos.

“The Mana Mobile is a giant rolling envoy for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Tequila,” the release states. “Last year, it embarked on The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip to ‘Bring The Mana’ to Americans far and wide.”

“So what can I say except, ‘you’re welcome.’”

Teremana's Mana Mobile is visiting San Antonio this 4th of July weekend. (Teremana)

