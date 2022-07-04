Thousands line Schertz Parkway for 4th of July parade

Thousands of people gathered in Schertz on Monday morning to celebrate our nations freedom and join in on all of the patriotic fun for the 46th Annual Fourth of July Jubilee.

About 10,000 people were expected to attend the patriotic parade along Schertz Parkway.

“We are celebrating our nations birthday. Our independence,” said Schertz Mayor Ralph Gutierrez.

About 80 organizations participated in the parade, including law enforcement, schools and businesses.

Kala McLerran and her two boys enjoyed the sights and sounds of the parade.

“It’s awesome to see the freedom that we have because of the men and women that serve. We are so thankful. Being a military spouse, I’m so thankful for all the men and women who serve,” McLerran said.

She said it’s a special day for her family.

“My husband serves active duty. He’s Air Force and we’ve been here two years. He served many years and we are so thankful to be here and thankful to see everybody,” McLerran said.

For George Ringberg, it was a heartwarming event that brought people from all over.

“It feels good to be around all these people who care about our independence,” Ringberg said.

