San Antonio teen accepted to over 20 universities and colleges, offered thousands of dollars in scholarships

Sydney Jackson, a college student, has been awarded thousands of dollars from multiple sources towards her education.

SAN ANTONIO – Through hard work and dedication, a San Antonio student received thousands of dollars in scholarships and has been accepted to over 20 universities and colleges.

Sydney Jackson won 10 scholarships from organizations and pageants and has won money going towards her education.

“Growing up on the East Side of San Antonio as a Black girl going into STEM and cybersecurity specifically, I believe that story set me apart from other candidates,” Jackson said.

Jackson attended St. Philips College Early College High School.

“It truly helped me prepare for college because you had your full high school schedule and you had to also learn time management skills and attend all of your college classes while turning in all of your work and also doing extra curriculars,” Jackson said.

Jackson graduated in May with her high school diploma and this summer she will be graduating with an associates degree.

“At St. Philips they had a degree plan called information technology cybersecurity, and that really taught me about security defense and cyber defense,” Jackson said.

Jackson will be attending UTSA in the fall. She is interested in joining student government and teach related clubs.

“I just believe that cyber awareness has become my passion and I definitely want to create programs and work in the National Security Agency in the future to help Americans stay cyber safe,” Jackson said.

She hopes to inspire young girls to dream big.

“Everyone has a story, and as long as you put in the work, your story is valuable, no matter who you are or where you come from,” Jackson said.

