Woman accused of robbing two banks within days, threatening employee, police say

Sandra Nino Rizo, 43, was charged with two counts of robbery, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly confessed to a bank robbery while she was being interrogated for a separate robbery.

Sandra Nino Rizo, 43, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday, records show.

Rizo is accused of a June 21 robbery at the IBC Bank located in the 900 block of Southeast Military Drive, near Roosevelt Avenue.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Rizo entered the bank, approached the counter and handed the teller a note that said, “this is a hold up,” the affidavit states.

Investigators said Rizo demanded money and threatened the employee if police were called.

The teller complied and handed her an envelope with “a large amount of money,” police said.

The suspect fled in a red Nissan Altima.

Police said she confessed to the June 21 robbery when she was arrested for a separate bank robbery on June 24.

During an interview with police, Rizo confessed to the June 21 robbery “and provided specific details” about it, the affidavit states. A warrant for her arrest in the June 21 incident was issued on Tuesday.

Ad

Records show Rizo is charged with two counts of robbery.

Read also: