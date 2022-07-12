93º

Fire at CPS Energy substation leads to power outages for thousands on South Side

Some businesses were forced to close due to lack of power, high temperatures

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Flames at a CPS Energy substation intensified Monday’s weather conditions in San Antonio, cutting off power to thousands on the South Side for hours.

The power problems came the same day as many people received an alert on their phones to conserve power.

ERCOT, which manages the state’s power grid, asked for that power conservation. It tracked Monday’s demand, showing the grid was able to keep up with demand amid triple-digit temperatures.

Residents living near Pyron and Hancock avenues said they experienced outages as flames went up at the Pyron CPS Energy substation.

“We heard the transformer pop, but it always pops, so it was no big deal. This time it was a big deal, knocking out power to more than 3,500 CPS Energy customers,” said resident Norma Esquivel.

Some nearby businesses were forced to shut down for the day, losing out on potential revenue.

“We start seeing business right around 6 (p.m.), so when the power went out, we’re like, ‘Oh, no.’ But at the same time, this heat is going to heat my building up so quickly that I had to shut down. I didn’t have a choice,” said Norman Velez with Roosters Backyard Ice House.

The outage happened just hours after the phone alert for conservation was sent out as temperatures reached 107 degrees.

“I was expecting to lose electricity at some point. The lights came back on about an hour after the fire,” Velez said.

In a tweet, CPS Energy said the customers were taken offline for safety. The utility said the cause of the fire would be investigated.

Click here to find your nearest cooling center in San Antonio.

