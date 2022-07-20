100º

$1M food hall coming to Helotes

Roots Food Hall will be completed by April, covering 10,000 feet

Emily Schmalstieg

Food hall to open in Helotes. (Rudy Montez Core Commercial)

HELOTES, Texas – The city of Helotes is set to receive a $1 million food hall by April 2023, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

An official opening date has yet to be announced.

Roots Food Hall will cover 10,000 feet of property and will be home to multiple restaurants, a courtyard, and a bar.

The Food Hall will be a part of an up and coming compound called Legacy, a large open community space home to retail shops, restaurants, and community center activities.

Visitors will be able to walk the area while enjoying beverages from the bar, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

Roots Food Hall will be located at 14108 Bandera Road.

