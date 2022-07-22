Bill Miller adds new policy to pay employees at end of their shifts

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is now offering to pay employees daily at the end of their shifts.

On Thursday, the franchise shared on Twitter that they are making a change to better support employees.

“Daily pay now available for all restaurant and plant employees,” the post says, with hashtags of San Antonio, Austin, and Corpus Christi.

The post doesn’t specify if same-day pay will apply to full-time or part-time employees.

You read that correctly👀 Work today, get paid today!💰



Daily pay now available for all restaurant and plant employees. #SanAntonio #Austin #CorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/QRxg8iyfZQ — Bill Miller (@BillMillerBarBQ) July 21, 2022

