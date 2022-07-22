97º

LIVE

Local News

Bill Miller adds new policy to pay employees at end of their shifts

‘Work today, get paid today!’ tweet says

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Pay, Bill Miller
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q (San Antonio Business Journal)

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is now offering to pay employees daily at the end of their shifts.

On Thursday, the franchise shared on Twitter that they are making a change to better support employees.

“Daily pay now available for all restaurant and plant employees,” the post says, with hashtags of San Antonio, Austin, and Corpus Christi.

The post doesn’t specify if same-day pay will apply to full-time or part-time employees.

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email