Alumni say one last sentimental goodbye to old Burbank High School building

The renovation is part of a 2016 voter-approved bond of $450 million to improve 13 campuses.

SAN ANTONIO – Cyndy Garza Roberts, who is part of the Class of 1974, wanted to see the old Burbank High School before it was closed for demolition.

Her mother graduated from there in 1951 and she and her siblings all proudly followed.

“It’s very moving. I feel like she’s here with me,” Roberts said as she looked through old yearbooks.

David Vela, who is part of the Class of 1979, was speechless visiting his old campus.

“I’m privileged and I’m honored to be able to walk these hallways for the last time,” Vela said.

They’re also joyful for the future generations of Bulldogs that will get to experience the next legacy of the school in a brand new $74 million building.

Those in attendance got to take a piece of history home with them. The new building is behind the old one and is set to welcome students in August.

